Bob Saget hit his head on something and died in his sleep, family reveals

The legendary comedian and actor's loved ones said he struck his head before going to bed while touring in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Comedian and "Full House" actor Bob Saget died from head trauma after hitting his head on "something" before going to sleep last month in his Orlando hotel room, a statement from his family confirmed.

Saget's family released the statement Wednesday to media outlets like Entertainment Tonight and People. TMZ was the first to report the news.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family's statement read, in part. "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," the family's statement continues.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget was found unresponsive on Jan. 9 in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead.

A death investigation report released by the sheriff's office revealed Saget was pronounced dead at 4:18 p.m. A responding deputy activated a body camera and began searching for any possible signs of foul play but found none.

Investigators say Saget's room appeared orderly, and he was found lying face-up in bed. There were no signs of trauma. His left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on his bed.

Authorities say Saget was supposed to check out of the room Sunday, but his family grew concerned after not being able to get ahold of him. So, relatives got in touch with security at the Ritz Carlton.

A security officer went to check on Saget's well-being but got no response at the door after knocking repeatedly. The security worker eventually entered the room and found the lights turned off.

The sheriff's office said the security officer found Saget on the bed and realized he was not breathing. He immediately had his security dispatcher call 911.

Saget was best known for playing one of America's favorite dads: Danny Tanner on the hit TV sitcom "Full House" and the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." He also hosted America's Funniest Videos, appeared in many movies and TV shows, and is known for his raunchy stand-up comedy shows.

Behind the scenes, Saget was known for his work as a philanthropist. He served as a board member of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, supporting people with the same disease that killed his sister.

At the time of his death, Saget had recently started traveling the country on his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour and had just finished shows in Orlando and Ponte Vedra Beach, which is near Jacksonville.

In his last Twitter post early Sunday morning, he thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" during his Saturday night show.

In an earlier tweet, he said he was "loving beyond words" being on tour.

Tampa Bay area comedian Tim Wilkins, who was a host on 10 Tampa Bay from 2006 to 2008, opened for Saget prior to his death.

Wilkins said in their final interaction Saturday night, the two exchanged a wink and a nod as he watched from side stage while Saget finished his set.