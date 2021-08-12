Reports: Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship

Court documents reveal Jamie Spears is citing the public battle with his daughter as the reason he is stepping down, according to industry reports.

Britney Spears' father has agreed to step down from the singer's conservatorship, according to multiple industry reports.

In a response to Britney's petition to have Jamie Spears suspended from the conservatorship, an attorney said Jamie is stepping down, citing the "public battle with his daughter," TMZ first reported and was later confirmed by Variety.

The attorney reportedly said in court documents that this is happening even though there are "no actual grounds for suspending or removing" Jamie.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” the court documents read, according to Variety. The filing said Jamie would work the court for an "orderly transition to a new conservator."

In a separate statement to Variety, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, welcomed the news.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney," the statement read, while also criticizing "shameful and reprehensible" attacks on the singer.