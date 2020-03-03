Coronavirus advisory panel created by NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association says they have established a COVID-19 advisory panel in response to the outbreak.

An advisory panel of health professionals has been put in place by the NCAA as part of their response to and outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced the panel Tuesday saying it will consist of "leading medical, public health and epidemiology experts from their respective fields of study and NCAA member schools to guide its response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease."

Chief Medical Officer for the NCAA, Dr. Brian Hainline, has been tasked with leading the group. In the group will be medical professionals from various organizations including the CDC and sports organizations.