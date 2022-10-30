'Devastated today': Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D. H. Peligro dead at 63

The drummer's death led to a wave of condolences by other musicians.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Dead Kennedys say longtime drummer D.H. Peligro, who also briefly joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63 years old.

According to the punk band's official Instagram account, Peligro died from a blow to his head after falling down at his Los Angeles home Friday.

"Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall," the band wrote. "Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time."

The band thanked fans for their condolences.

Peligro, born Darren Henley, joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and replaced original drummer Bruce "Ted" Slesinger. After the band's 1986 breakup, he went on to briefly join the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Red Hot Chili Peppers founder and bandmate Flea called Peligro a "dear friend" and "brother" in a social media tribute.

"I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second," he wrote on Instagram. "The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind ... you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man."