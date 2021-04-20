Obama: Chauvin guilty verdict 'a necessary step on the road to progress'

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, former President Barack Obama said it's a step on the road to justice.

The following is a statement from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday of murdering George Floyd.

"Today, a jury in Minneapolis did the right thing.

For almost a year, George Floyd's death under the knee of a police officer has reverberated around the world -- inspiring murals and marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more basic question has always remained: would justice be done?

In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.

True justice requires that we come to terms with the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. It requires us to recognize that millions of our friends, family, and fellow citizens live in fear that their next encounter with law enforcement could be their last. And it requires us to do the sometimes thankless, often difficult, but always necessary work of making the America we know more like the America we believe in.

While today's verdict may have been a necessary step on the road to progress, it was far from a sufficient one. We cannot rest. We will need to follow through with the concrete reforms that will reduce and ultimately eliminate racial bias in our criminal justice system. We will need to redouble our efforts to expand economic opportunity for those communities that have been too long marginalized.

And as we continue the fight, we can draw strength from the millions of people -- especially young people -- who have marched and protested and spoken up over the last year, shining a light on inequity and calling for change. Justice is closer today not simply because of this verdict, but because of their work.