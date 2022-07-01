Disney's Splash Mountain to be reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

In 2020, Disney announced that it was changing the look of the iconic Splash Mountain ride in both U.S. parks to match the theme of "The Princess and the Frog."

NEW ORLEANS — Disney's reimagined Splash Mountain has a new name: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The new name was announced on Friday at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans. The new attraction is set to open in late 2024.

In 2020, Disney announced that it was changing the look of the iconic Splash Mountain water ride in both U.S. parks to match the theme of "The Princess and the Frog."

The new ride picks up the story right where the movie left off, with guests joining Princess Tiana, Naveen, and the jazz-loving alligator Louis "on an adventure through the bayous as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome." Along the way, guests will find familiar faces, "make new friends" and hear music inspired by songs from the film.

As fans already know, the movie and the ride are set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana bayou. The company says Imagineers have conducted extensive research of the region, including consulting academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions. Some of that research was revealed on Friday at an event held in honor of ESSENCE Fest at the French Quarter's historic Preservation Hall.

“In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans," said Charita Carter, executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering."Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”

Disney announced it was changing the theme of Splash Mountain after fans and petitions called on the company to ditch the "Song of the South" characters and themes. The 1946 Disney film is widely considered the company's most racist film.