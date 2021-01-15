DOJ filing: 'Strong evidence' rioters wanted to 'capture and assassinate' lawmakers

Federal prosecutors offered a chilling description of what rioters hoped to accomplish when they stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors revealed in a court filing Thursday night that they believe the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week intended to "capture and assassinate" lawmakers.

The Department of Justice offered that perspective in their argument for why Jake Chansley, an Arizona man who sported a horned hat and face paint during the siege, should remain detained until his trial.

"Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government," federal prosecutors from Arizona wrote in the filing obtained by multiple media outlets.

The 33-year-old self-described "QAnon Shaman" told FBI investigators he and other "patriots" from Arizona went to the Capitol at the request of President Donald Trump.

In Thursday's filing, prosecutors also revealed Chansley left a note on the Senate Chamber dais for Vice President Mike Pence, warning that “it's only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Pence had been in the Senate chamber presiding over the Electoral College certification as the mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol.

Prosecutors also claimed in the filing that Chansley has expressed interest in returning to Washington D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Chansley is due in federal court for a detention hearing on Friday. Meanwhile, his lawyer has claimed that Trump should pardon his client because he was just accepting the president’s invitation "with honorable intentions."

In another Capitol riot case, prosecutors in Texas have said a retired Air Force officer was carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs amid the siege because he meant “to take hostages.”

Five people died during last week's siege, including a Capitol police officer, a woman shot by police and three people who had medical emergencies.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested in the Capitol riot, with charges ranging from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession. The FBI and DOJ said this week they expect hundreds of charges as the investigation continues.