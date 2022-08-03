Judge denies Doug Jensen's motion to continue trial to 2023

Judge Timothy J. Kelly wrote this week that pretrial publicity and the Jan. 6 Committee hearings on their own do not constitute grounds for delaying the trial.

A judge has denied U.S. Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen's request for his trial to be moved to February 2023.

The trial on seven federal charges, including civil disorder and obstruction of an official preceding, is currently scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19.

Jensen allegedly "did use and carry" a knife as he invaded the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. He is also accused of interfering with official government business, as Congress was in the middle of certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Jensen's attorneys cited pretrial publicity as the reason to push the trial to "the end of February 2023," and if not then, two days back from the original date for a Wednesday, Sept. 21 start. They also claim the Jan. 6 Committee hearings could sway potential jurors.

In his ruling filed Tuesday, Judge Timothy J. Kelly writes, "if such prejudice in fact exists—a dubious proposition given Defendant’s non-specific assertions on this point—and means that 'an impartial jury actually cannot be selected, that fact should become evident at the voir dire.'"

As it stands now, Jensen will have a pretrial conference on Aug. 26 before the Sept. 19 trial.