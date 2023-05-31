Zoom class-action settlement: Payment notifications starting

Remember that class-action lawsuit against Zoom? Payments for those who submitted claims are about to begin.

WASHINGTON — If you filed a claim as part of the class-action lawsuit against Zoom, keep an eye on your email because details about the payments are starting to go out.

In 2021, Zoom reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit over alleged privacy and security issues. While the company denied the allegations, it agreed to pay an $85 million settlement for those who used the Zoom meeting app between March 30, 2016, and July 30, 2021.

The appeals court gave final approval to the deal in April 2023 and signed off on the process to start payments.

In order to receive a payment, you must have already submitted a claim through the class-action settlement's official website by March 2022. If you didn't do that, it's too late.

For those who submitted a claim in time, be on the lookout for an email from EpiqPay.

According to the settlement website, emails about digital payments for the Zoom class-action lawsuit began on May 31, 2023, "and digital payments will be available to claim through September 28, 2023."

If you submitted a claim for the Zoom class-action but don't find an email, double check your SPAM and junk folders in case the notifications went there.

According to the settlement site, payment processing typically takes 2-5 business days. If you choose to receive the payment in a check, that typically takes 4-6 weeks.

If you submitted a request originally but never claim your payment, a check will automatically be sent to the address submitted on your claim form. There's a spot on the settlement website to update your address, in case you've moved since then.