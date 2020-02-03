Flavor Flav dropped by Public Enemy following dispute over Bernie Sanders rally

Leader Chuck D and Flavor Flav were in a public spat during the weekend over the pioneering rap group's plan to perform at a Bernie Sanders campaign event.

Public Enemy has fired Flavor Flav from the rap group after the rapper sent a cease and desist letter to democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Public Enemy "will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the band said in a brief statement Sunday.

The dispute kicked off when Flavor Flav's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders' campaign on Friday, arguing that a Sunday concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles by Public Enemy Radio had used Flavor Flav's unauthorized likeness and image.