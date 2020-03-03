Former FBI Director Comey votes in first Democratic primary

Comey says 'there's a reason Trump fears' Biden and 'roots' for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

WASHINGTON — Former FBI Director James Comey is throwing his support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Comey tweeted Tuesday that he had voted in his first Democratic primary and said he agreed with Sen. Amy Klobuchar and believes the country needs a candidate “who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.”

Comey says “there's a reason Trump fears" Biden and “roots" for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Andrew Bates, Director of Rapid Response for Joe Biden, commented on Comey's tweet and said, "Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?"

He later tweeted and said the comment was meant to be a light-hearted joke, not a rejection of the endorsement.

Trump frequently targets Biden on Twitter, calling him “Sleepy Joe Biden” and recently mocking his debate performance. The president also tweets about Sanders, saying the Democrats are “staging a coup against Bernie!”

Comey has served in both Republican and Democratic administrations. He was fired as FBI director by Trump in May 2017 and has been a chief antagonist of the president's since then.

In August, Justice Department declined to prosecute former Comey over his handling of a series of memos he wrote that documented personal interactions with President Donald Trump.