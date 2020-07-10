'Former staff' of Katie Hill uses her old Twitter account to accuse her of 'abuse'

A series of tweets criticizing an adaptation of Katie Hill's memoir were posted on the former congresswoman's official government Twitter account on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Former California Rep. Katie Hill said Tuesday that her old government Twitter account had been "hacked" by the "former staff" that criticized an upcoming film adaptation of her memoir.

Deadline announced earlier on Tuesday that Elisabeth Moss will be starring in an adaptation of Hill's book, She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.

Shortly after the announcement, a series of 10 tweets criticizing the project and the former congresswoman were posted on Hill's old congressional Twitter account. Whoever posted the tweets claimed to be "Katie's former staff."

Hill was elected to Congress in 2018 and resigned in October 2019 amid a House ethics probe amid allegations of inappropriate relationships with staffers. At the time of her resignation, she was facing allegations of an improper relationship with a male staffer. She denied that accusation, but admitted to having an "inappropriate" relationship with a female campaign worker. Shortly before her resignation, compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to the campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid.

The tweets said that what happened to Hill "shouldn't happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story - our story - is also one of workplace abuse and harassment."

Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks - including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman - regarding today's announcement. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

The tweets went on to say that "Katie Hill is not a hero for women."

The former congresswoman posted on a different account that her "government official twitter account was hacked."

"Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there," Hill explained in a tweet Tuesday evening.