Recall alert: If your child has these pacifiers, stop using them immediately

The silicone nipples on the recalled FRIGG pacifiers can detach from the plastic, posing a choking hazard for babies and infants.

WASHINGTON — About 333,000 pacifiers are being recalled because the silicone nipples can detach from the plastic, posing a choking hazard for babies and infants.

The recalled FRIGG silicone pacifiers came in Classic and Daisy designs. The products were manufactured in Denmark and sold at several retailers nationwide including TJ Maxx, SpearmintLove, Lil' Tulips and Jade Company, as well as online through Amazon and Mushie.com from April 2021 through Dec. 2021.

According to the recall issued by Mushie & Co., the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the pacifier's plastic shield. There have been eight reports of this happening in the U.S., along with about 200 reports from outside the United States, the recall explained. There have been no injuries reported.

The pacifiers were sold in more than 40 colors and "FRIGG" appears in raised letters on the handle of the pacifier shield. The pacifiers came in two sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit," according to the recall.

Parents are advised to cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and submit a photo of both parts on the Mushie & Co. website. They should then throw out both pieces of the pacifier.

For those with questions about the recall, you can call Mushie & Co at 877-687-4431 Eastern Monday through Friday, email productsafety@mushie.com , or visit the "Product Recall" page on the company's website.