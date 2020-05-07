Photo showing Ghislaine Maxwell, Kevin Spacey on Buckingham Palace's thrones resurfaces

The UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper published the photo and claimed the pair had been invited into the throne room by Prince Andrew.

WASHINGTON — A photo showing Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged accomplice of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and actor Kevin Spacey posed in the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's thrones in Buckingham Palace has resurfaced.

The photo was published by the UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday. The paper claimed that the pair had been invited into the throne room by Prince Andrew in 2002.

Maxwell was arrested Thursday on charges she helped recruit three girls — one as young as 14 — to have sex with Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.

The "House of Cards" star Spacey has also faced allegations of sexual misconduct. However, charges against him were dropped and he denies most of the claims.

Maxwell has, for years, been accused by many women of acting as a madam for Epstein, helping him scout young girls for abuse, then hiring them to give him massages, during which the girls were pressured into sex acts. In one lawsuit, a woman alleged Maxwell was the “highest-ranking employee” of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking enterprise. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges.

Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with Britain's Prince Andrew at her London townhouse. Giuffre bolstered her allegations with a picture of her, Andrew and Maxwell that she said was taken at the time.

Andrew denied her story and Maxwell said in a deposition that Giuffre was “totally lying."

The prince was not mentioned in the indictment, and the charges covered Maxwell's dealings with Epstein only from 1994 through 1997, a period well before his alleged encounters with Giuffre in 2001.

Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan said she would “welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us,” but did not answer further questions pertaining to these charges and Andrew.

Epstein, 66, died by apparent suicide in August while he awaited a trial.