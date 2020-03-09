Golfer Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll announce birth of baby girl

The 18-time PGA Tour winner had told only close friends until last weekend that he and his wife, Erica Stoll, were about to become first-time parents.

Rory McIlroy will be playing his first tournament as a father at the Tour Championship.

McIlroy announced Thursday on social media that his daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born Monday in Florida.

"She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy said.

The 18-time PGA Tour winner had told only close friends that his wife, Erica, was expecting. It was mentioned on Golf Channel last week at the BMW Championship and he confirmed she was due at any time. McIlroy said he would be willing to miss the Tour Championship and a shot at winning the FedEx Cup.

That won't be the case now.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwFeGf8rod — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 3, 2020