Stowaway in landing gear on Guatemala-to-Miami flight captured

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived in Miami from Guatemala City Saturday morning.

MIAMI — Federal authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport from Guatemala on Saturday morning. The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m., officials said.

News outlets reported that Flight 1182 was met by law enforcement due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release. Medics took the man to a hospital for a medical assessment.

“Persons are taking extreme risks when they try to conceal themselves in confined spaces such as an aircraft," the agency said.