'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting

"Harry Potter" actor Rupert Grint and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting a baby, according to multiple news outlets.

A representative for the pair confirmed the news to USA Today, People and E! News on Friday with the following statement, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time."

The child will be the first for Grint, 31, and Groome, 28. He's known for his role as Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise. She starred in the 2008 movie "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging."

People said Grint and Groome have been dating since 2011.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Grint said he was interested in having kids.