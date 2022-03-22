Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Clinton is not the only public figure to test positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

WASHINGTON — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild" symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Clinton's positive test comes the same day as that of White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who bowed out of President Joe Biden's urgent trip to Europe after a positive PCR test. It was her second COVID infection.

The White House said Biden tested negative on Tuesday.

Clinton's test and Psaki's reinfection follows recent positive tests for Vice President Kamala Harris' husband and Ireland's prime minister, who was in the nation's capital last week for a series of in-person celebrations of St. Patrick's Day with Biden and other officials.

The scares happened as the Biden administration tries to help the United States ease back into its pre-pandemic patterns, even as cases climb in Europe due to a new, more contagious variant of the omicron strain of the coronavirus.