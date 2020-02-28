Historic Paris train station evacuated due to nearby fire

Local news reports in Paris say the fire started amid protests surrounding a Congolese musician's upcoming show.

Police are evacuating a historic Paris train station because a fire is raging nearby.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area around the Gare de Lyon train station in eastern Paris while emergency workers fight the fire.

Paris police said Friday they have no reports of injuries yet but the situation is still evolving.

Local news reports say the fire started amid tensions around Congolese musician Fally Ipupa's upcoming show.

Footage showed scooters and other vehicles on fire.