George Floyd's brother to testify at House police brutality hearing

Wednesday's congressional hearing will examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police and the communities they serve.

WASHINGTON — George Floyd's brother, their family lawyer and a former Secret Service agent are among several witnesses expected to testify Wednesday morning before the House Judiciary Committee. The hearing comes as Congress tries to respond to Floyd's death and the protests that have erupted as a result.

Philonise Floyd, George's brother, will speak to the committee during a public hearing that begins at 10 a.m. ET. George Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. That officer has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers on the scene at the time have been charged as well.

Wednesday's hearing will examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve.

"The House Judiciary Committee is working very closely with the Congressional Black Caucus to determine the best path forward to address police brutality and racial inequality," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) said in a statement.

There will be 12 witnesses in all, with some appearing in person, and others virtually. A number of policing, law enforcement and criminal justice experts have been called as witnesses, including Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who also serves as president of the Major City Chiefs Association.

"Our nation needs Congress to act. This is our moral moment – we must look at legislation to address laws that shield police officers from ever being accountable" said Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Congressional Black Caucus Chair and House Judiciary Crime Subcommittee Chair. "We must address the structural conflicts of interest."

The hearing comes at the heals of Congressional Democrats proposing an overhaul of police procedures and accountability after the mass protests over the deaths of black Americans at the hand of law enforcement.

The Justice in Policing Act is among the most ambitious law enforcement reforms from Congress in years and confronts several aspects of policing that have come under strong criticism, especially as more and more police violence is captured on cellphone video and shared across the nation and the world.

The package limits legal protections for police, creates a national database of excessive-force incidents and bans police chokeholds, among other changes that, The changes, if enacted, would have massive implications on policing in the U.S.

It’s not clear whether the legislation will pass, especially in an election year and amid calls to “defund the police” and growing protests. President Donald Trump has tried to set himself up as a “law and order” leader and has criticized the package, claiming Democrats have “gone CRAZY.”