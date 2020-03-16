Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

The actor said he discovered he had been exposed late last week.

British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 47-year-old actor, known for his roles as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCI John Luther in the BBC Series "Luther," announced that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus on Twitter.

'I'm doing ok," he said in a video. "I didn't have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who had also tested positive."

Elba found out he was exposed on Friday, March 13. He joins a growing list of notable names to have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.

Elba said his wife, Sabrina Dhowre had not been tested and was feeling healthy.

"This is serious. Now is the time to really think about social distancing and washing your hands," he said. "Beyond that there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," the actor added.

Elba said his family and colleagues had been notified of his test results and they were very supportive. He encouraged his fans to look out for one another.

"We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. Now is the time for solidarity," he said.