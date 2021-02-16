IHOP offers National Pancake Day coupon amid pandemic

The pancake chain was scheduled to celebrate the holiday this year on Feb. 16, but the pandemic has upended IHOP's deal of free short stack of pancakes to guests.

WASHINGTON — IHOP, the pancake restaurant chain across the U.S., is offering an IOU to customers for National Pancake Day amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Since we can’t all celebrate under our blue roof, we’re flipping this National Pancake Day on its head," IHOP said in a statement.

IHOP was scheduled to celebrate National Pancake Day in 2021 on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the pandemic has upended IHOP's promotion that offers a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes to guests.

So, this year the chain is offering IOUs to customers.

Anyone can sign up through the end of March to receive the coupon on April 1, 2021, for a free short stack. The coupon is redeemable throughout the entire month of April.