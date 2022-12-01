Iowa Attorney General announces settlement with CarMax

Iowa will receive $20,589 from the multistate settlement over the disclosure of safety recalls.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa will receive approximately $20,589 as part of a $1 million multistate settlement with CarMax, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Thursday.

While federal law prohibits the sale of new cars with open recalls, there has been no regulation requiring CarMax to disclose recall information for used cars prior to this settlement.

Now, those looking to buy a used car from CarMax will have access to full recall information prior to and while shopping for a car.

"When buying a vehicle, Iowans have the expectation they are receiving reliable and accurate information from the dealer, especially when it comes to the safety of the vehicle,” Miller said in a press release. “With this settlement, CarMax customers can know that they have complete information about any safety recalls that apply to their vehicle.”

According to the press release, CarMax will include hyperlinks for online shopping and QR codes for cars on the lot that will take the user directly to any recall information.

The investigation began in 2014 when a group of Attorney Generals looked into vehicles with open recalls out of concern for consumers who may not know their potential purchase was unrepaired.

CarMax fully cooperated with the investigation.

The used dealership will continue to use the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration's (NHSTA) identification tool to help provide safety information to buyers.