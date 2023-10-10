Activist organizations hold pro-Palestine demonstration in downtown Des Moines

Over 100 people showed up for the "Free Palestine Emergency Demonstration." They demanded peace and termination of U.S. government support for Israel.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of Iowans gathered at Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines Tuesday night for a "Free Palestine" demonstration, demanding peace and termination of U.S. government support for Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Chants like "Palestine will be free!" and "No more money for Israel's crimes!" echoed throughout the streets, as more and more people joined the demonstration as the night progressed.

"There is another perspective that isn't being presented to the media or the world, which is that Palestinians exist, there are millions of them," explained Aya Salem, a Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer. "That is their land, Israel has displaced them and refused to let them come back. And is continuously killing them."

"Bombing, and doing airstrikes on youth, on civilians, on people who are innocent, right? If something like that in America, we would stand up for our people," said Des Moines mayoral candidate and activist, Denver Foote. "I will be fighting for the Palestinians, but we'll always be fighting for the underserved communities."

Hours before Tuesday night's demonstration, President Joe Biden reiterated the country's support for Israel in the war, and the condemnation of Hamas.

"We must be crystal clear, we stand with Israel," he said. "We're going to continue to stand united. Supporting the people of Israel who are suffering unspeakable losses, and opposing the hatred, and violence of terrorism."

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn agreed with Biden's stance for Israeli support, adding we also need to protect the lives of civilians on both sides of the war.