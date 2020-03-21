Kenny Rogers, Country Music Hall of Famer, dies at 81

'The Gambler' singer passed away peacefully at home from natural causes, his family said.

The Rogers family announced that Kenny Rogers the American singer, songwriter and music producer passed away at the age of 81.

His family said "The Gambler" singer passed away peacefully at home on Friday night from natural causes. He was under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Rogers had twenty-four number-one hits, he was a six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, and a recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Some of his top hits include "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years."