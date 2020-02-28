Kia recalls 193,000 Optimas, Sedonas for fuel leak danger

Engine fires are a possibility for the recalled Optimas.

DETROIT — Kia is recalling more than 193,000 cars and minvans in yet another move to fix nagging problems that could cause engine fires.

The largest of two U.S. recalls released by the government Thursday covers certain 2013 and 2014 Optima midsize cars. They have 2.4-liter direct fuel injection or 2-liter direct injection turbocharged engines.

Kia says a fuel hose can deteriorate and crack due to engine heat. The hoses can leak and cause fires.

A fix is still being developed. The recall is expected to start April 16.