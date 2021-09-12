LIVE-Kim Potter Trial: Daunte Wright's girlfriend recalls fatal shooting

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the car with Wright when he was shot by former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter on April 11, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — Daunte Wright's girlfriend Alayna Albrecht-Payton describes fatal police encounter



State called Daunte Wright's mother Katie Bryant and Brooklyn Center Police Officer Anthony Luckey to the stand Wednesday

Erin Eldridge issued opening statement for the prosecution, Paul Engh for the defense

Video of Kim Potter's reaction to shooting Daunte Wright played in court

Thursday, Dec. 9 - Day 2

9:15 a.m.

The girlfriend of Daunte Wright was the first witness called on Day 2 of the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in Wright's fatal shooting.

Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Erin Eldridge began the questioning of 20-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton, who told the court she and Wright met on Facebook and were just beginning their relationship. She was riding with Wright the afternoon of April 11, when the vehicle he was driving was pulled over by Brooklyn Center police.

"He was really scared, like I never seen him like that before," Albrecht-Payton recalled. "He's just really happy, he's positive, he cant really be like sad or depressed or angry... he was just like such so nervous and flustered, I could tell he was scared."

Albrecht-Payton recalled police repeatedly asking Wright to leave the vehicle, and she told jurors eventually he did. She told the jury she did not remember scuffling, but suddenly there was a gunshot.

"I just remember hearing the boom, the bang of the gun," Albrecht-Payton said through tears. "I was trying to push on his chest, call his name... he was just gasping, taking big breaths of air."

First witness is Alayna Albrecht-Payton. She was the passenger in Daunte Wright's car and had recently started dating him. Very sad testimony as she expressed regret for pointing the phone at Daunte while on FaceTime with his mom. "No mom should have to see their kid like that"

Albrecht described talking to Wright's mother on a video call, recalling that she showed Katie Bryant her wounded son, and then apologized for doing so.

The state then played a bodycam video of Albrecht-Payton being led away from Wright's vehicle, and officers handcuffing her as they didn't know what her role was in what had happened.

Eldridge showed the jury a picture of Wright's car, which collided with another vehicle as it rolled away from the scene. The windshield was shattered where Albrecht-Payton was sitting. She described suffering a fractured jaw, a concussion, and lacerations on both her lip and ear that needed to be stitched up.

On cross-examination defense attorney Earl Gray asked Albrecht-Payton a number of questions about the nature of her relationship: How long they had dated, how they met and how often Wright stayed at her home.

Gray asked Albrecht-Payton if Wright had smoked marijuana the morning of April 11, and she said yes, admitting to jurors that she did as well. She told Gray it had no affect on either of them.

When Gray asked about her past with police, Albrecht-Gray told jurors that her father had a criminal past. "Most times they were never good (encounters with police) when it was around my dad... just seeing negative encounters with the police," she said.

During the questioning of Wright's girlfriend Eldridge and Gray sparred repeatedly, trading objections and requiring Judge Regina Chu to intervene. A particular point that was debated was whether Wright's car was running throughout the encounter with police. Albrecht-Payton told both the defense and prosecution she did not know.

10:00 a.m.

The second witness called Thursday was 84-year-old Patricia Lundgren, who was driving the car that was struck by Daunte Wright's vehicle as it rolled away from the shooting scene with his foot on the accelerator.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank asked Lundgren about the incident, and she described how Wright's car crossed the center line and cut right across her lanes before the vehicles collided. Lundgren said the airbags went off, her 86-year-old husband was moaning, and recalls being surprised no one came to help them.

Lundgren told the courtroom that paramedics checked her and her husband out, and then they were taken to the police station where they waited for three hours but were never questioned about the crash.

Frank asked Lundgren whether her husband had significant health problems before the crash, and she said no. When the prosecutor asked if things had changed since that day, Lundgren said yes.

"He (Ken) is on hospice care now... yeah, he has lots of problems... lots worse since the accident."

Defense attorney Earl Gray followed up by asking about a statement Lundgren eventually made to police. "You also stated if it hadn't been a Subaru.. you and your husband would have died," Gray told the court. He also reminded Lundgren that she asked police if the other driver (Wright) had insurance.

Lundgren's daughter, 62-year-old Denise Lundgren-Wells, was called to the stand and also told jurors the crash her parents were in had a devastating impact on her father Ken. She says his balance is suspect, a bad fall landed him in the hospital and he is now obsessed with death.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

On Wednesday, Eldridge issued the prosecution's hour-long opening statement. Eldridge showed the jury a photo of Potter in her uniform wearing her utility belt, demonstrating where her firearm and Taser are normally carried. Eldridge told the court about Potter's extensive training on “weapon confusion” and other cases in which an officer pulled a Taser instead of a gun.

“We trust them to know wrong from right, and left from right,” Eldridge said.

Attorney Paul Engh followed by outlining the case that will be laid out by the defense. Engh told jurors that in the moments leading up to Wright’s death, Potter believed his actions could have harmed a fellow officer, and while she did pull the trigger on her firearm Potter “made a mistake” and meant to use her Taser.

“She made a mistake. This was an accident. She’s a human being. But she had to do what she had to do to prevent a death to a fellow officer, too,” Engh insisted.

Katie Bryant, Daunte Wright’s mother, was the prosecution's first witness. On the stand she talked about her family and other children, then pivoted to describing Daunte: "He had a smile that would light up a room.”

Bryant's emotional testimony in the courtroom described the day of Wright's death, and the phone conversation she had with him during the first part of his detainment and arrest. She testified the call was disconnected before her son was shot.

Bryant testified that when she arrived at the scene, she saw Wright’s crashed car and his body lying under a white sheet.

Earl Gray, one of Potter’s defense attorneys, led the cross examination of Bryant. She told Gray she was aware that Daunte did not have a driver’s license but was unaware of his marijuana use. Bryant also acknowledged that she didn’t know there was a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

Brooklyn Center police officer Anthony Luckey, the officer training with Potter on the day of the shooting, took the stand following Bryant's testimony. He told prosecutor Matthew Frank that he was driving the squad car that pulled Wright over for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Luckey said he also observed Wright’s expired tabs on his car.

The told Frank he smelled marijuana when Wright rolled down his window and confirmed Wright showed him outdated insurance with someone else’s name on it. Luckey described the attempted arrest of Wright, saying as he went to handcuff him, Wright “jerked his arm back,” and got back into his vehicle. The officer said that's when he heard Potter say, “I’m going to Tase you,” before hearing a firearm go off.

The prosecution showed body camera footage of the incident, where Potter can be seen screaming and crying in the aftermath of the shooting, saying she pulled the wrong gun and, “I’m going to prison.”

Engh cross-examined Luckey for the defense, asking him if he thought Wright had a gun. Luckey said he always assumes there’s a gun in every car he stops out of safety, but admitted that particular traffic stop was more dangerous than previously portrayed. He testified that if he were in Potter's position he would have fired his Taser as well.

Outside the courtroom Wednesday a group of 50 to 100 people gathered to show their support for the Wright family. Other family members of people previously killed by police were there, including the families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, and Courteney Ross, the fiancé of George Floyd.

Organizers said they wanted to give the family a sense of solidarity as they relive the events of April 11 during the trial.

Court is expected to resume Thursday morning at 9 a.m.