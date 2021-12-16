LIVE: Defense calls first witness in Kim Potter trial

The first witness questioned by the defense was their use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames, who has a decades-long career in law enforcement and police training.

10:45 a.m.

The first witness called by the defense was Stephen Ijames, their use-of-force expert. Ijames’ career as a police officer spans more than 40 years and includes time in the FBI and DEA academies. Ijames has led Taser training courses and estimated he’s trained thousands of officers throughout his career. When asked by Engh if Daunte Wright was in control of his vehicle when he got back into his car on the day of his arrest, Ijames said he was not. His testimony contradicts the prosecution’s expert witness Stephen Stoughton’s testimony from Wednesday that Wright was in a position to operate the vehicle and using a Taser would’ve been appropriate.

On the possibility of officers being dragged, Ijames says he reviewed



Engh: Was her perceived use of a Taser consistent with training?

Ijames answers yes.



Engh: did you change your opinion... after watching the videos of Luckey and Johnson?

Ijames: No, sir. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 16, 2021

Ijames testified that the Taser warning given by Potter was standard and reasonable, and disagreed with testimony from Wednesday that the taser would have been too close to be effective. When asked if he thought Sgt. Johnson was at risk of death or great bodily harm had he not gotten out of the car as quickly as he did, Ijames said “If the vehicle had been put in drive, no question.” Ijames testified that an officer seeing that could shoot.

9 a.m.

The prosecution rested its case in the trial of Kim Potter Thursday morning after calling its final witnesses on Wednesday. Immediately after, defense attorney Paul Engh asked for a judgment of acquittal, which according to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse, is standard at this point in a trial. Engh called the state’s theory "a confusing mess.” In response, prosecutor Frank asked Chu to deny the motion, arguing that the burden wasn’t met to dismiss the counts against Potter – first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. Chu denied the motion for acquittal.

Frank on reckless handling of firearm, "Here we have a 26-year veteran of police department trained every year how to handle her firearm... and yet did not know she had her gun in her hand when she shot Mr. Wright." — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) December 16, 2021

Over objection from the state, Judge Chu reiterated her ruling that the defense’s use-of-force expert can testify, and said former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon can also weigh in on use of force.

Wednesday recap

On Wednesday, the trial resumed with the defense's cross examination of Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mike Peterson.

Peterson agreed with defense attorney Paul Engh that the way officers respond to an incident depends on their training, and said it's consistent among the department for officers to warn a suspect before discharging a Taser. Engh argued why a gun may be necessary in certain circumstances and asked Peterson if he agreed that officers can use deadly force if there is a threat of great bodily harm. Peterson said yes. Peterson also told the court Potter had a reputation for being peaceful and law-abiding.

The first new witness called Wednesday was Seth Stoughton, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who studies police culture, regulation, behaviors and more. Stoughton’s testimony hinged on the difference between a threat and a risk, and whether Potter’s response was reasonable under the circumstances of the case.

Stoughton testified that both the use of deadly force with a firearm, and the use of a Taser, would not be reasonable or proportionate to the perceived threat under typical police conduct. He said that Wright presented a threat of escaping arrest, not of imminent threat or harm to Potter or the other officers at the scene.

Crim law Professor Seth Stoughton says it would have been inappropriate for Potter to use a Taser on Daunte Wright as he tried to flee in the car.



He said tasing, or shooting, someone who's about to drive creates a more dangerous problem. — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) December 15, 2021

Defense attorney Earl Gray started Stoughton’s cross examination by asking him to clarify his statements about whether he believes the officers at the scene should have “let him go” and attempt an arrest at a different time.

The state's final witness of the day was Arbuey Wright, Daunte’s father. Wright told the court that he and his son were “close” and that Daunte “loved” being a father to his son, Daunte Jr. The defense did not cross examine him.

After the jury was dismissed, prosecutor Joshua Larson noted that the state will rest tomorrow, and motioned to prohibit “needless evidence” from a list of character witnesses presented by the defense.

Judge Regina Chu told the defense they could pick three of the five witnesses they planned to call.

