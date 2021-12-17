LIVE: Kim Potter takes the stand in her own defense

Kim Potter, on trial for manslaughter in the April shooting death of Daunte Wright, is taking the stand in her own defense on the eighth day of testimony.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kim Potter takes the stand in her own defense

Psychology expert testifies about "action errors"

Ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, others testify about Potter's character

Defense calls own use-of-force expert testify

11:00 a.m.

Court resumed after its morning break with the highly anticipated testimony of former officer Kim Potter.

Defense attorney Earl Gray began by asking Potter about the makeup of her family, and who among them was present in the courtroom. Potter noted that her husband, mother and one of her brothers were there.

Keeping with Potter’s personal life, Gray asked about her elementary school, where she told Gray about a time an officer came to show the class bicycle safety for children. She said the officer’s visit made an impact on her.

“He really influenced me as a youngster that police are good people and I wanted to be like him someday,” Potter said.

Gray went on to ask Potter about her work and training leading up to the day she was sworn in as an officer at the Brooklyn Center Police Department. She told Gray about receiving extensive education and skills training, serving as the foundation for her 26-year career as a patrol officer with the BCPD. She also told Gray about the work she did outside of patrol while with the department, including working on a domestic assault response team, becoming an honor guard with the Law Enforcement Memorial Association and aiding SWAT teams as a crisis negotiator.

Gray then asked Potter if in all of her years working in law enforcement, she had received any complaints from the public, or specifically about abusing her power, to which she said no.

Continuing his direct questioning, Gray asked Potter about her Taser training. She testified that she attended all of the training sessions required by the BCPD, and agreed that she participated and paid attention. She said "no" when asked if she had ever accidentally deployed her Taser over her years as an officer.

Gray then turned to the events of April 11. Potter told the courtroom she began her shift at the same time as officer Luckey that day, at 6 a.m. She said she was assigned as Luckey's field training officer and the two started the day with typical police work.

She said that around 2 p.m., she got into the passenger seat of a squad car driven by Luckey, patrolling the area and going over police pursuit policies and other various parts of field training. She said Luckey was first to spot the vehicle driven by Wright, noticing incorrect turn signal use, and later, an air freshener hanging from the rearview mirror and expired tabs.

Potter told the court that had she been alone that day, she probably would not have stopped the vehicle, citing a low level of concern over the air freshener and long DMV wait times for tabs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Luckey wanted to make the stop and they decided to do so because part of field training requires officers to make contact with members of the community throughout a shift.

She testified that Luckey went on to initiate the stop, approaching the driver's side of the vehicle and taking down Wright's name and date of birth because he didn't produce a copy of his driver's license.

Potter said she and Luckey then ran Wright's information through a police database. She said in the meantime, Luckey had called for a backup squad because they had found the owner of the vehicle, later determined to be Wright's brother, had a petty warrant.

After putting Daunte's information through their system, Potter said they found Wright had a suspended license, bench warrant for weapons charges and a temporary protection order from an unknown woman. She agreed with Gray that there was a greater concern about approaching Wright because a person with a weapons warrant has a greater likelihood of carrying a gun either on their person or somewhere inside their vehicle.

She said that by this time, Sgt. Johnson had arrived as backup. Luckey told Johnson about Wright's weapons warrant and the three officers decided to approach the vehicle. Potter testified that Johnson went to the passenger side to "provide cover," she went to the left rear corner and Luckey advanced to the driver's side door. Potter told the courtroom that she could hear Wright ask Luckey what was going on, to which Luckey replied that he would explain when Wright got out of the vehicle. When he did leave the vehicle, she said Johnson told Wright he was under arrest, and she indicated to Wright that he had a warrant.

She said as Luckey began to handcuff Wright, she took a piece of paper out of his hand. She then testified that Luckey said Wright was "tensing up" and repeatedly told Wright to "stop."

"Then it just went chaotic," Potter said. "I remember a struggle with officer Luckey and the driver at the door. The driver was trying to get back into the car."

She began to get emotional when she testified that a struggle continued between Wright and Johnson over the gear shift of the vehicle. She said Johnson had "a look of fear on his face." She said they tried to keep Wright from driving away, but "it just went chaotic." That's when she said she remembers yelling, "Taser, Taser," and "nothing happening."

"And then he told me I shot him," she said as she covered her face and broke into tears.

Potter told the courtroom she resigned a few days after the incident because she saw "bad things happening" and "didn't want bad things happening to the city." As she visibly shook and wiped away tears, she said that since the shooting, she's been going to therapy, sold her family home and now lives out of state.

10 a.m.

The first witness called by the defense Friday was Dr. Laurence Miller, a psychologist, author and professor with expertise in clinical, neuro and police psychology. Dr. Miller defined for the jury the term “action error,” a “sequence of responses in which an intended action has an unintended effect.” In plain language, “you intend to do one thing, think you’re doing it but do something else and realize later the action you intended wasn’t the one you took.” he testified. He explained that three factors typically contribute to an action error: Hyperarousal (extreme degree of distress), hyperfocus (tunnel vision), and distraction of attention (tuning out everything else). Dr. Miller testified that “slip and capture” is a subset of action error, but defense attorney Paul Engh did not get into the Potter case specifically while questioning Miller.

During cross examination by prosecutor Erin Eldridge, Dr. Miller testified that police officers are trained to manage their stress and agreed that the more training and experience a person has, the more likely they are to reach a positive outcome. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge wanted to question Dr. Miller about his interview with Kim Potter. The defense objected and Judge Regina Chu sustained, presumably because the defense did not ask Miller about that interview at all during direct examination, according to KARE 11 reporter Lou Raguse.

During redirect, Dr. Miller said it’s unrealistic to expect zero action errors despite training, but said the goal is to bring that number as low as possible.

The state rested its case Thursday morning after calling its final witness Wednesday afternoon. After Judge Regina Chu denied the defense's motion for an acquittal, Potter's team called its first witness.

During questioning by defense attorney Paul Engh, use-of-force expert Stephen Ijames said he disagreed with testimony from prosecution witness Stephen Stoughton that Wright was in control of his vehicle at the time of his shooting. He said under the circumstances of the case, he believed Taser use would have been appropriate.

Ijames also testified that if Sgt. Johnson wouldn’t have been able to get out of Wright’s vehicle quickly, he believed the use of deadly force would have also been justified.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Matthew Frank asked if Ijames changed his opinion after listening to Sgt. Johnson’s testimony during the trial. Ijames said his initial opinion was solely focused on Potter’s intended Taser use, but after the defense asked him about a hypothetical situation mirroring Potter’s, he said he believed use of deadly force would have been justified based on the perceived danger to the other officers at the scene.

The defense then called a series of character witnesses, beginning with former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon testified that he didn’t see Potter violate any policies during her interaction with Wright, and that based on his observations of her body camera footage, her intention to use a Taser would've been appropriate.

The defense called four more witnesses to testify to Potter’s character: Officer Colleen Fricke, Thomas Hall, a friend of Potter's children, Officer Frank Roth and Officer Samuel Smith II.

