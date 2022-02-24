Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa's Congressional delegation react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

How state and local leaders are responding as Russia unleashes air strikes and sends troops into Ukraine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday night local time, in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

"[Vladimir] Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said Thursday while leveling new sanctions against Russia. "Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

Here is how Iowa leaders are responding:

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Reynolds tweeted the following statement condemning Russia:

"We stand with the people of Ukraine currently fighting for freedom and their country’s future. I join with leaders across America and the globe in condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military. I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world."

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne

Axne tweeted a statement warning of consequences for Russia:

"Russia’s flagrant violation of international law and invasion of a sovereign democracy is unacceptable.

The U.S. stands ready with our allies to ensure there will be consequences for this act of dire aggression."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst

Ernst released a statement in support of the Energy Security Cooperation with Allied Partners in Europe Act, a bill introduced in Congress in 2021. Her statement read in part:

“The Biden administration has made us more reliant on Russia for our energy needs, and their appeasement of our adversaries has led to Putin’s continued aggression towards Ukraine. This bill will unleash the American energy sector and help reduce our NATO allies’ dependence on adversaries, and in turn boost our economic interests and protect our national security."

Ernst called Putin a "ruthless thug" and also posted the following message in support of Ukraine:

"I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, & served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror.

Ukraine wants freedom; the free world must stand with them. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people."

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Grassley tweeted the following statement in support of Ukraine:

"Putin is inhumane to benefit his own ego He has no respect for agreements Russia signed to respect sovereignty of Ukraine He’s killing innocent people like Stalin did in 1930s

I’m praying for the ppl of Ukraine"

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Hinson tweeted the following statement on what the conflict means for Iowans:

"The Biden Administration must levy crippling sanctions on Russian energy & fully unleash domestic resources. Iowa’s biofuel producers are ready to stabilize prices & meet demand. "

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Miller-Meeks tweeted multiple statements in support of Ukraine, including the following:

"Praying for the people of #Ukraine.

The U.S. and our allies must immediately impose the strongest possible sanctions on the economies and governments of both #Russia and #Belarus, who has been a willing accomplice to Russia’s invasion.

Anything less is unacceptable."