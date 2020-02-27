Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

Bryant’s items were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and handprints he left outside a Hollywood landmark, are going up for sale in April.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, says Thursday that the items will be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction. The items include a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner's medal.

The auction will include the following items from Kobe Bryant:

Bryant’s full Los Angeles Lakers number “8” home uniform, game worn during the 1999-2000 NBA Finals,

2011 handprints in cement from Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Bryant was the first athlete to get handprints were featured in the theater.

The Los Angeles Lakers home number “24” jersey game worn by Bryant during the 2006-2007 season,

A pair of black and white Adidas brand basketball shoes game worn and signed by Bryant

A Spalding NBA All Conference basketball signed by the members of the 2009-2010 Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant’s items were already being planned for auction when he, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.