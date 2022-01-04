x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

2.8 magnitude earthquake rattles offshore Lake County, Ohio

It happened around 8:20 a.m. ET Tuesday.
Credit: United States Geological Survey
The United States Geological Survey says the 2.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded approximately 2 kilometers northwest of Timberlake.

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — Did you feel it?

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Lake County on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reports the quake happened offshore approximately 1.9 miles northwest of Timberlake -- which is near Eastlake -- with a depth of five kilometers. To be more specific, the USGS says the quake's location was recorded at 41.686°N  81.469°W.

The quake, which was originally reported as a 2.7 magnitude event, happened around 8:20 a.m.

With news of the earthquake surfacing, a few people have told 3News they felt the shaking in areas that include Eastlake, Chesterland and Mentor. One joked the situation was merely "disappointed Browns fans jumping up and down in disgust."

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with 3News to GO! newsletter

You may remember the same region experienced a 4.0 magnitude earthquake back on June 10, 2019. 3News' Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling said that earthquake was recorded 3.1 miles deep and 2.5 miles from Eastlake.

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story once more information is released.

MORE HEADLINES: 

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated article on Dec. 29, 2021.

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app today: Android, Apple.

In Other News

Man pries open safe burned in Colorado wildfire, appears surprised at what he finds