Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen tilts sideways, could collapse soon

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse.

BERLIN, Germany — An iconic lighthouse at the northern German port of Bremen has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely, officials said Thursday.

Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, as saying that nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.

“Unfortunately, I think the tower is going to be history in the coming days,” he said.

Authorities have banned ships from entering the Geeste River at Bremerhaven because of the risk posed by the leaning lighthouse, which is located at the end of a stone jetty that has long required repair.