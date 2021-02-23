Macy's closes out a horrendous year with hope for 2021

“Macy’s, Inc. anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth, " the department store said.

NEW YORK — Macy's fourth-quarter profit plunged 52% and sales slid nearly 19%. In the context of a year spent under the weight of a pandemic, that was seen as a pretty good ending to 2020 for the besieged department store.

Shares rose more than 3% before the opening bell Tuesday with Macy's predicting sales of up to $20.75 billion this year, far exceeding the roughly $17 billion that Wall Street had been projecting. Macy's also expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of 40 cents to 90 cents for the year, much better than the $2.92 loss that analysts forecast, according to FactSet.

“Macy’s, Inc. anticipates 2021 as a recovery and rebuilding year as the company sets a foundation for growth, " the department store said in its release.

For the final fiscal quarter of the year that ended Jan. 30, Macy's reported profits of $160 million, or 50 cents a share. It was 80 cents per share if one-time costs are considered, and that was also far better than the per-share forecasts of 11 cents from industry analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.

It's still well below $340 million, or $1.09 per share, for the same period in 2019, the last before COVID-19 emptied retail stores nationwide. Since then, the New York company furloughed a majority of its employees. It began reopening stores in May, but the recovery has been painfully slow.

Quarterly sales were $6.78 billion, also edging out analyst projections. The company said business was driven by the home, beauty, jewelry and watch categories, growth in online sales and by acquiring new customers.