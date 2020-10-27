'Magic Tree House' books to be adapted into graphic novels

NEW YORK — Author Mary Pope Osborne is preparing her million-selling “Magic Tree House” series for a new adventure.
She is teaming with playwright Jenny Laird and the illustrators-sisters Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews to adapt her work for graphic novels. The first release will be an adaptation of the first “Magic Tree House” book, “Dinosaurs Before Dark," and is scheduled for May 4. Future editions are to come out every six months.
“I’m so excited for Jack and Annie’s time travel adventures to reach a new generation of readers who are drawn to the thrilling visual experience that graphic novels provide,” Osborne said in a statement Tuesday. “As with all of my books, I hope these adaptations will inspire children to learn more about world history and instill in them a lifelong love of reading.”
According to Random House Books for Young Readers, Osborne's series has sold more than 140 million copies worldwide since it began in 1992. It has even been printed in 35 different languages.
In 2016, the major studio Lionsgate acquired the rights to the "Magic Tree House" book series to develop multiple live-action films. The first movie script for the first installment was based on the 29th book, "Christmas in Camelot."