$432 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at New York pizza shop

It was the first jackpot win for Mega Millions since June 8. There's another big lottery prize up for grabs still with Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

WASHINGTON — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in New York City was the lone winner of Tuesday night's $432 million jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and the Mega Ball was 13.

According to the Mega Millions website, one ticket sold in New York correctly picked all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing for an estimated $432 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, it would be worth $315 million.

Also on Tuesday night, a ticket sold in Connecticut matched the five white ball numbers to win a $1 million prize.

According to multiple media reports, the jackpot ticket was sold at Pronto Pizza on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

It was the first jackpot win for Mega Millions since June 8.

Meanwhile, there's another massive lottery prize still up for grabs this week. Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $490 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

The numbers show that your odds of winning the big prize, while considered slight, are at 1-in-302 million. While those odds don't seem much better than the odds of winning the, say, other popular game, the Powerball jackpot, which is at 1 in 292 million, it's still worth trying at $2 per ticket.

Minnesota Lottery Director Robert Doty told the Associated Press back in 2018, “that’s not a bad return on your investment.”

According to Doty, once a winner comes forward, the hard part is when they have to decide if they want to hold a news conference, or try and stay anonymous.