3 passengers dead after charter bus carrying up to 50 crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash, which state troopers described as a "mass casualty event."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened during heavy rain at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg. The bus struck an embankment, struck the rear end of a car, and flipped on its side.

“Three passengers were declared deceased on scene,” the police report said, with others injured ranging from minor to severe.

Names were not released.

“This is considered a mass casualty incident,” Trooper Megan Frazer said. “We do have eight ambulances that assisted with us, as well as lifeline (emergency response), just because of how many people were involved and the amount of injuries."

Frazer said it was raining heavily at the time of the crash, WHTM-TV reported.

Multiple people were taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information. A message seeking comment was left Monday at the hospital.