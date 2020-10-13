Anticipated Tuesday Apple event to launch new iPhone

The new iPhone is expected to feature faster 5G network capabilities with its first major exterior redesign since 2017.

Apple is preparing to launch the iPhone 12 during a 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) event broadcast from the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The new iPhone is expected to feature faster 5G network capabilities with it's first major exterior redesign since 2017, according to CNBC.

But it isn't just one new iPhone that is expected, Apple is planning on releasing four iPhones, each with different screen sizes and prices -- a wider range of devices than in years past.

Apple's invitation to the event featured the words "Hi Speed," a nod to the expected announcement of faster cellular speeds from a 5G phone.

The launch of a 5G capable device from Apple comes after Google, Motorola, Samsung, Huawei, LG and others have already launched products capable of accessing these faster speeds. Even though the device will be capable of accessing 5G speeds, U.S. networks' 5G capabilities are not fully built out.

The event is expected to last two hours with these events typically teasing "one more thing" at the end, CNBC reported.

Monday, Apple's stock price jumped 6.4%, adding $128 billion to its stock market value, Reuters reported.

Hey Siri, play my event day playlist! See you all soon! #AppleEvent https://t.co/CDTYPczjCz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 13, 2020