NFL playoffs: Who's in and who are they playing next week?

The NFL playoffs has expanded to 14 teams with only one team in each conference getting a bye. Here is who is playing in the wild card round.

The NFL playoff matchups with the new 14-team format were set Sunday afternoon, save for the winner of the NFC East. That would be determined Sunday night depending on the outcome of the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the matchups for next weekend's wild card games.

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts (11-5) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (13-3); Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET

No. 6 Cleveland Browns (11-5) at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4); Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens (11-5) at No. 4 Tennessee Titans (11-5); Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET

NFC

Green Bay Packers (13-3) have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

No. 7 Chicago Bears (8-8) at No. 2 New Orleans Saints (12-4); Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams (10-6) at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks (12-4); Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) at No. 4 Washington Football Team (6-9 before Sunday) or New York Giants (6-10); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Washington will get in as the NFC East champion with a win or tie Sunday night. If Washington loses, the Giants get in as the division winner.

The NFC East champion is guaranteed to have a losing record. It will mark the third time in the past 11 seasons a division winner will have fewer wins than losses but will still host a playoff game against a team with a winning record. The other two were the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 (7-9) and Carolina Panthers in 2014 (7-8-1). In both cases, the home team won in the wild card round before losing the next week.

The lowest remaining seed after the wild card games will face the No. 1 seed in each conference in the divisional round Jan 16-17. The other two remaining teams will play at the home of the higher seed.