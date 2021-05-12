NFL Thursday Night Football 2021 schedule

The NFL has released its 2021 schedule. Here is a look at its slate of Thursday night games, plus special holiday games on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Keep in mind that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this schedule could change.
You can also check out the Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football schedules.
Unless otherwise noted, all games on Thursday kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET are simulcast on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Video.
Week 1, Sept. 9 (NBC): Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 2, Sept. 16 (NFL Network): New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Week 3, Sept. 23 (NFL Network): Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans
Week 4, Sept. 30: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Week 6, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 7, Oct. 21: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns
Week 8, Oct 28: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals
Week 9, Nov. 4: New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
Week 10, Nov. 11: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Week 11, Nov. 18: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons
Week 12, Nov. 25 (NBC): Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Week 13, Dec. 2: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints
Week 14, Dec. 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 15, Dec. 16: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16, Dec. 23 (NFL Network): San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans
There are no Week 17 or Week 18 Thursday night games.
For Thanksgiving Day, the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions at 9:30 a.m. EST on FOX, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders at the Dallas Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
On Christmas Day, FOX will have the Cleveland Browns at the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. EST and NFL Network will air the Indianapolis Colts at the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EST.