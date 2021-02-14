x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Nation World

Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver

Robert Maraj was walking along a road on Long Island Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, police said.

MINEOLA, N.Y. — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father's death.

An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Minaj.

RELATED: 5-time 'Jeopardy!' champion Brayden Smith dead at 24

RELATED: Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and First Amendment battler, dead at 78

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Nicki Minaj attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)