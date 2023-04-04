Judge rules against media, no photos during Trump's arraignment

A few photographers will be allowed to take photos of the former president in court before the arraignment begins.

WASHINGTON — Despite its unprecedented nature and the obvious public interest in the case, there will be no news cameras in the courtroom while Donald Trump is arraigned.

Late Monday night, the judge overseeing the arraignment ruled that TV cameras will not be allowed into the courtroom, turning down a formal request by various news organizations. Cameras will be allowed in the hallway outside, and a few photographers will be able to take photos of Trump in court before the arraignment begins.

Despite the limits on cameras, the day's events will still be one of the most covered in 2023. Reporters and photographers have tracked Trump's movements starting Monday, when he left his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida for a New York-bound plane.

When he arrived, Trump went to his property in New York City, a penthouse in the tower named for him. Tuesday morning, the same wall of cameras and reporter microphones from Florida were pointed at the tower, waiting for him to exit.

Trump on Tuesday will make his way through New York's legal system like any other defendant — albeit with a few modifications befitting his fame.

He will be escorted to the New York District Attorney's Office by Secret Service agents. Then, he will be taken by investigators to get his fingerprints taken and possibly a mugshot.

Although traditionally there is a "perp walk" for high-profile suspects where the suspect is taken into custody (usually in handcuffs), It is unclear if Trump will have a "perp walk," partially because of the special protections required for the former president.

A so-called "perp walk," where an often-handcuffed suspect is led from a police precinct and driven to a courthouse, is not expected for Trump. His surrender was arranged with the district attorney's office, side-stepping the police station entirely.

According to CNN, it is unclear whether Trump will have a booking photo, known as a mugshot, taken immediately when he is booked.

He will then head to the courthouse, which is in the same building as the DA's office, for an arraignment hearing. That hearing is expected around 2:15 p.m.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty to up to 34 charges against him, including at least one felony, related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

While sources have told several outlets that 34 charges are expected, the details won't be known until the indictment against Trump is unsealed. That could happen shortly before, during or after the arraignment hearing.

Most analysts believe that Trump will be released without bond because the crimes he is accused of are not violent in nature, although he could face restrictions on his travel as a condition of release.

After the arraignment, Trump will head out the back from the courthouse to his motorcade, which will take him to a waiting plane ready to fly him back to Florida.

Trump will then give a primetime address from Mar-a-Lago, responding to the charges against him and likely attacking prosecutors and political opponents. That speech is expected to begin around 8:15 p.m., six hours after the arraignment.