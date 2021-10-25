'Not compatible as life partners' | 'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston announces split from fiancé Blake Moynes

'It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,' Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes posted on their Instagram accounts Monday.

Former ABC "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston and her winning suitor, contestant Blake Moynes, announced on Monday they are splitting.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement, which was posted on both Thurston and Moynes' Instagram pages, said.

Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager, first appeared on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor" before starring in her own season of "The Bachelorette."

In the 17th season of the show, which aired from June until August 2021, Thurston fell for Moynes, a surprise candidate who crashed the show after experiencing rejection from Tayshia Adams in the previous installment of "The Bachelorette."

In their statement, Thurston and Moynes described their relationship as incompatible.

"We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently, they said.

According to People, Thurston, who is from from Renton, Washington, has posted on Instagram in the past about challenges she experienced dating Moynes, who is Canadian, long distance.

Here is the full statement from Thurston and Moynes: