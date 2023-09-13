NSYNC releases first song in 21 years

The animated lyric video for the song features an assortment of wild-haired trolls singing and dancing to the song in a colorful world.

WASHINGTON — The first new NSYNC song in decades has just dropped. And it's a bop.

Snippets of the new single, "Better Place," were first heard in the trailer for the animated movie "Trolls Band Together."

NSYNC, one of the biggest boy bands in history, hasn't released new music since 2002. But the band reunited earlier this year at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, handing the best pop video award to Taylor Swift.

The newly reunited group also turned up the heat on the season premiere of 'Hot Ones,' braving increasingly spicy wings while dishing on lore about their careers.

You can watch the lyric video for yourself here:

The reunion at the VMA show and the announcement of new music — even simply a single track made for a film — sparked fan speculation that there was more in store for the group.

However, fans hoping for a new album or even a reunion tour may want to temper expectations.

TMZ reports there are no plans for a new album or tour...at least, not yet. The last time the group publicly performed together was at the VMAs in 2013.

"Trolls Band Together" is the third installment of the animated film franchise starring the voices of Anna Kendrick and NSYNC's Justin Timberlake.

The new film, which hits theaters on Nov. 17, follows a rescue mission after a former member of a troll boy band is kidnapped by a pair of villains.

For the first "Trolls" movie in 2016, Timberlake's song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" received an Academy Award nomination.