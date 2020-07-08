Oprah Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards across Louisville

The billboard says: "If you turn a blind eye to racism. you become an accomplice to it."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine.

Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Twenty-six billboards are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor’s death be arrested and charged. That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

The billboards show the cover of the magazine honoring Taylor's life with a quote saying "If you turn a blind eye to racism. you become an accomplice to it."