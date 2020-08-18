'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' canceled by Netflix

The show ran between October 2018 and June 2020 spanning six seasons and 39 episodes.

The Emmy award-winning Netflix series "Patriot Act" won't be returning for a seventh season, host Hasan Minhaj announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

"What a run," Minhaj tweeted. "@patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show."

Minhaj ended the tweet by thanking Netflix and his viewers before making a joke about all of the screens featured in a photo he posted.

"Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy," Minhaj said.

The show ran from October 2018 to June 2020, spanning six seasons and 39 episodes. Minaj recently took on several relevant topics including the coronavirus pandemic, George Floyd's death and the upcoming November election.

The show's most recent season was an eight episode extension, which was filmed entirely during quarantine.

According to Variety, the show will still be available to stream on Netflix.

Before getting his own weekly talk show, Minhaj appeared on "The Daily Show" from 2014 to 2018 as a senior correspondent.

Similar talk-shows on the streaming platform have also been canceled including programs headlined by Chelsea Handler, Michelle Wolf, Joel McHale and Norm Macdonald.