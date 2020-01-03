Pete Buttigieg ends Democratic presidential campaign

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor has ended his bid for the Democratic nomination a day after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary.

WASHINGTON — Pete Buttigieg is ending his race for the Democratic presidential nomination. He rose to the field's top tier but failed to notch enough wins in the critical early states necessary to keep his bid moving forward.

The millennial, Afghan War veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, defied expectations in a field of better-known candidates for months while becoming the first openly gay top contender for a major party nomination.

Speaking to a crowd in South Bend, Buttigieg announced that he's ending his presidential bid. "The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close," he said.

News outlets had reported that Buttigieg was ending his bid Sunday for the Democratic nomination, a day after performing poorly in the South Carolina primary.

Three people with knowledge of Buttigieg’s decision told The Associated Press that he is informing campaign staff. They were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

President Trump quickly shared his thoughts on Twitter about the reports of Buttigieg dropping out, saying it would send his supporters' votes to former Vice President Joe Biden, who won South Carolina's primary held Saturday.

Biden is fighting to unite the Democratic Party's moderate wing behind his candidacy after scoring a comeback victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

That win has forced leading moderate rival Buttigieg out of the race.