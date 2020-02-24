Police in Haiti exchange gunfire with troops near national palace

Sunday's clash is a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian police officers have exchanged gunfire for hours with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace.

Police officers tell The Associated Press that at least three of their colleagues were wounded. The army's high command says a soldier was wounded in the back.

Intense shooting continued until after 6 p.m., when it devolved into sporadic exchanges of fire.