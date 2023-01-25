Did anyone win the $526 million Powerball?

The winning numbers from Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9, 17, 20, 38, 40 with Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2.

WASHINGTON — After its winless streak continued, Powerball's jackpot rose to $572 million.

Not only did Powerball players fail to win the jackpot, there were no $2 million or $1 million winners during Wednesday night's drawing.

The top prize leapt past the half-billion-dollar mark after Monday's drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner. Powerball offered a cash option of $284 million for Wednesday's drawing. For the next drawing on Saturday night, that cash payout is up to $308.9 million.

While no one won the game's top three prizes on Wednesday, there were 13 players who won $100,000 and 20 who won $50,000.

The lottery game has been without a grand prize winner since Nov. 19, the same month Powerball had a record-breaking $2.04 billion jackpot. Although $526 million is a big jackpot, it doesn't rank among the 10 largest lottery prizes in the U.S.

Earlier this month, another popular lottery game had a massive billion-dollar payout. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lottery prize.

Powerball winning numbers for 1/25/23

The winning numbers for Wednesday were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18 and the Power Play was 2.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The chances of winning the Powerball jackpot are slim - one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)