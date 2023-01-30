Did anyone win the $613 million Powerball?

The jackpot has seen steady growth since Nov. 19, shortly after the lottery game had a record-breaking $2.04 billion payout.

WASHINGTON — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Monday, extending a losing streak that has lasted for months. The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing rises to $653 million.

A single ticket in California matched five numbers to win $1 million.

The pot has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after the lottery game paid out a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Monday night's $613 million jackpot still falls short of ranking among the top 10 biggest lottery prizes in the country.

A winner must choose between an annuity, paid gradually over 29 years, or the cash option. The cash option for Monday is $329 million.

Earlier this month, another popular lottery game had a massive billion-dollar payout. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lottery prize.

Powerball winning numbers for 1/30/23

The winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 30 were 1-4-12-36-49, Powerball 5.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)